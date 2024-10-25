media release: Comedian Mary Mack shares her hilarious Midwest humor with the Mineral Point Opera House on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets range from $25 to $35 plus Eventbrite fees and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets starting July 1 and the general public can purchase tickets starting July 15.

A hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency), comedian Mary Mack has been seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Last Call with Carson Daily among other programs. Mary has been performing her brand of PG13 “Minnesconsin” humor for the past 20 years across the U.S. and Canada and is a favorite on radio shows and podcasts around the country including Marc Maron’s WTF, The Bob and Tom Show, The Grand Ole Opry, and Dry Bar Comedy. Currently, she stars as Jesse in the Hulu cartoon Solar Opposites by the creators of Rick and Morty, and she voices several characters in the Disney+ cartoon, Kiff.