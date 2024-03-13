press release: Edgewood High School presents "Mary Poppins," March 13-17, McKinley Performing Arts Center

With over 80 students involved in two separate casts, crew, designers and stage management, Edgewood High School (EHS) is proud to present one of the most popular Disney movie musicals of all time: "Mary Poppins the Musical" March 13-17 at the EHS McKinley Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale February 26 at ehs.ludus.com: $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $25 for reserved seats.

Two Casts: S = Supercalifragilistic; E = Expialidocious

Wednesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. - Opening Night Cast E

Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. - Opening Night Cast S

Friday, March 15, 7 p.m. - Cast E

Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m. - Matinee Cast S

Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. - Cast S

Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m., Cast E

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances. world wide and received nominations for nine Oliviers and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Story

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. Come see the magic! Mary Poppins flies in to EHS March 13-17! - Music Theater International

Read more including full cast lists at edgewoodhs.org/marypoppins