press release: When the wind's in the east and there's a mist rolling in, it can only mean on thing. The magical Mary Poppins is about to fly in. Step in time and bring your entire family to this musical retelling of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time. You'll be in glad company.

October 4, 5, 11, & 12, at 7:30 PM; October 13 at 2:00 PM, Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center, 888 Grove Street

ADULT $16.00

SENIOR $13.00 (55+)

CHILD & STUDENT $11.00 (w/ valid student ID)