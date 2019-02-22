Mary Queen of Scots

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: UK/USA | 124 min | R | N/A | Josie Rourke

Fri, February 22-Sat, February 23 | 5:30 PM

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution (IMDb).

"The conviction of Ronan and Robbie, and a strong supporting cast, nevertheless make this a compelling clash of personalities." -Helen O'Hara (Empire)

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
