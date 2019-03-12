press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019

Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m

Gallery II – Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story

Personal narratives resonate with universal themes in Ladoni and Story’s images.Story explores the hidden impacts of fatherlessness through photography and screen printing. Ladoni travels back to her hometown of Iran, documenting her journey towards understanding her identity through memory.