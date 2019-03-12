Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story

to Google Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019

Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m

Gallery II – Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story

Personal narratives resonate with universal themes in Ladoni and Story’s images.Story explores the hidden impacts of fatherlessness through photography and screen printing. Ladoni travels back to her hometown of Iran, documenting her journey towards understanding her identity through memory.

Info
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
to Google Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story - 2019-03-12 00:00:00