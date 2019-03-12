Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 12-Sunday, June 2, 2019
Reception | Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m
Gallery II – Maryam Ladoni & Kayla Story
Personal narratives resonate with universal themes in Ladoni and Story’s images.Story explores the hidden impacts of fatherlessness through photography and screen printing. Ladoni travels back to her hometown of Iran, documenting her journey towards understanding her identity through memory.
Info
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events