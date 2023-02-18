The Mascot Theory, Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo

media release: The "Warm A Home, Warm Your Heart" charity event is set to take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Vine (in the MadPower Training Center, formerly known as The Dry Bean), in Fitchburg. The event is presented by iHeart Media Madison, with proceeds going to the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund to aid Wisconsinites in need of assistance with heating and cooling costs.

The event will feature live performances by two musical acts, The Mascot Theory and Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo. The Mascot Theory will bring their unique brand of original Americana rock &roll music, while Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo’s music is unwavering, filtering blues, soul, roots, and rock through a prism of emotional authenticity.

"We are thrilled to be able to use the power of music to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause," said Erik Kjelland, singer/songwriter of The Mascot Theory and representative of the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund. “The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund helps ensure that everyone in our state has a safe and comfortable home, regardless of their financial situation. We hope that this event will not only raise money, but also bring our community together to support this cause."

All proceeds will go directly to the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to low-income Wisconsin residents in need of help with heating and cooling expenses.

Admission to the event is $15, and tickets can be purchased online at https://wiscowarm.com

For more information:

https://wiscowarm.com

http://kwwf.org