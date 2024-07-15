× Expand Brad Weier The Mascot Theory in midair. The Mascot Theory

media release: Concerts at McKee Presented by Oak Bank is back for 2024! Save the date! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park!

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

The Mascot Theory sound has roots in the Americana genre, but the new album heavily leans into its classic rock-inspired influences; harmonies that bring to mind the Eagles or America, a bit of that Rolling Stones guitar swagger, a little ZZ Top blues rock, a dash of the Pink Floyd mood, but never straying far from the core of the Tom Petty/Beatles/Poco-esque importance of solid melody and lyrics. And with just a tiny hint of Neil Diamond in the lead vocal for good measure.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night!