Aaron Jankowski The Mascot Theory (left to right): Nick Fry, Paul Metz, Erik Kjelland, Corey Mathew Hart.

press release: The Mascot Theory has quickly moved up the popularity ranks of Madison’s music scene with their infectious songwriting and energetic live shows. They balance on an alternative folk influence and pull it together with a rootsy bluegrass blended Americana feel to give something that fits alongside their counterparts, but also has enough freshness to it to give it a unique spin and create their own sound as well, with a sonic backbone of 4-part harmony swells.