press release: Saturday, April 17: Crucible Masquerade presents: Maskerade II

9 pm // No cover // 21+

Face masks are always required for safety, but tonight we are encouraging everyone to wear their fanciest/weirdest/coolest/most interesting mask. (After a year+ of pandemic...we all have them!) Now's a chance to show them off at the club!

We will have patio seating as well as indoors (properly spaced) and a DJ livestream will be piped in for background entertainment. (on twitch.tv/crucible_madison)

Please remain seated when not in transit and wear masks when not drinking or eating.