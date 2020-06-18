ONLINE: Mass Incarceration, Mistreatment and Racial Biases

press release: Justified Anger is excited to announce that we are extending our Virtual Lunch and Learn series through the Summer, leading up to the full Virtual Reentry Conference in September. The first 100 people can join us on Zoom or you can tune in on our YouTube Channel.

Mass Incarceration, Mistreatment, and Racial Biases

Moderated by Anthony Cooper, VP of Reentry Services & Strategic Partnerships

Guest Panelists:

  • Tanya Kraege: Coach, Trainer, and Crisis Worker
  • Rudy Bankston: Educator, Entrepreneur, Restorative Justice Practitioner, and Writer
  • Melissa Ludin: Organizer for combating racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
608-257-2453
