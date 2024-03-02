Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly

media release: Let's join together to demand living wages, voting rights, healthcare, fully-funded public education, a healthy environment, clean water, affordable and decent housing, an end to war and militarism, an end to poverty, and MORE!

March 2 will be a simultaneous day of direct action at statehouses all across the country. We aim to bring together thousands of poor and low-wealth people and their allies to demand a moral agenda from our lawmakers at the state level.

Will you join us?

With 140 million poor and low-wealth people in America (the wealthiest nation on earth) we know that poverty is a moral failure of our leadership and we won’t be silent anymore. Chronic poverty is the 4th leading cause of premature death in this country - more than gun violence and car accidents. It doesn’t need to be this way, and as the majority, we can make a difference.

On March 2, we will bring our voices and our witness to the Wisconsin State Capitol and present our Unifying Values and Demands to the legislature and its leadership. The unifying values of the assembly and march center around the following demands for ALL:

Living Wages

Health Care

Voting Rights & Stopping Voter Suppression

Equal Rights for All

Worker & Labor Rights

Environmental Justice

Access to Housing

Fully Funded Public Education

Abolishing Poverty

The Unity of Love, Not the Division of Hate

11:00 AM -- March to the Capitol

12:00 PM -- Gather for mass assembly, exact location TBA

Tell us how you'd like to volunteer!

There are many volunteer opportunities available leading up to, as well as on the day of, the march and mass assembly. No prior experience is needed!