media release: RSVP at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/june-18th-mobilization-tour-comes-to-wisconsin-iowa-minnesota-and-illinois

The Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls Mobilization Tour is coming to Madison and will be joined by PPC Campaigns from Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota for a regional Moral Monday. Speakers who are directly impacted by the policy violence of the US Congress will headline the event.

Venue: TBA

4:30pm Gathering (top of State St.)

5:00pm March

6:00pm Mass Gathering

Contact ppcdaneco@gmail.com for more details

​Background:​

The Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls Mobilization Tour will make at least ten stops nationwide to Mobilize, Organize, Register and Educate people for a movement that votes as we move towards the Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls on June 18, 2022.

For more information please visit: poorpeoplescampaign.org/june18

They will be joined by faith leaders and artists to demand this nation do MORE to live up its possibilities:

• MORE to fully address the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the war economy and the false moral narrative of religious nationalism.

• MORE to change the narrative and build the power of those most impacted by these injustices.

• MORE to realize a Third Reconstruction agenda that can build this country from the bottom up and realize the nation we have yet to be.

The Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington and to the Polls on June 18, 2022 will be a generationally-transformative declaration of the power of poor and low-wealth people and our moral allies to say that this system is killing ALL of us and we can’t…we won’t…we refuse to be silent anymore!

“It is NOT just a day of action. It is a declaration of an ongoing, committed moral movement to 1) Shift the moral narrative; 2) Build power; and 3) Make real policies to fully address poverty and low wealth from the bottom up.” - Bishop William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis