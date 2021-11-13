Mass Strikes & Marxist Theory

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

press release: As broader layers of society mobilize against the crisis of capitalism, the general strike is rediscovered as a vital and important tool. A General Strike is a point in the class struggle where the economy comes to a halt and shows that without the permission of the working class, capitalists have no control over anything. But, how did General Strikes occur? How can we organize such massive actions? Join us for a conversation on Rosa Luxemburg's The Mass Strike (1906) where we'll discuss general strikes, mass movements, and the tasks of the revolutionaries today.