Masteria, Grace Jenn, Tre Point Five, Goldiloxx

media release: Submersive & Gutter Gang Presents: MASTERIA [at] The Annex

Visuals by: Digital Dimensions Ent.

Armed with a signature sound that leans towards the darker side of house music, MASTERIA has carved a brazen path for himself in the world of electronic music. The Detroit-based producer uses his music as a portal to “escape reality” with his listeners, leading them into a sinister world full of gritty bass lines and ominous synths.

His signature sound has earned him support from some of the biggest DJs in the world, including Tiesto, Diplo, Afrojack, Jauz, Marshmello, and AC Slater. He’s also shared the stage with major acts such as Martin Garrix, Tchami, Malaa, and GRiZ.

With recent releases on dance labels including Musical Freedom, mau5trap, Insomniac Records, Confession, and Dim Mak, it is clear that the global pandemic has not slowed down this producer’s output. With the trajectory MASTERIA’s career is currently on, you can be sure that he will be “escaping reality” with fans across the globe for many years to come.