Masterpieces
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
“Masterpieces” is a magnificent journey to eight of frank Lloyd Wright’s finest buildings, including such famed structures as Fallingwater and the Johnson Wax Administration building, plus the lesser known gems Cedar Rock, the Stanley Rosenbaum house, and the rarely seen Auldbrass Plantation. The screening (film running time: 95 minutes) will be followed by a Q & A with filmmaker Michael Miner.
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies