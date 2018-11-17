Match Girl Project
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Stop by our rooftop to practice some simple knitting, and help us make some scarves!
The Match Girl Project is a great way to use up your extra yarn and help keep our neighbors warm. The idea is to knit or crochet hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, and cowls to leave in a public place with a note. They are free for the taking for anyone who is cold!
This will be a fun way to learn about the little ways that we can spread kindness and help the people around us.
