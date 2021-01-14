ONLINE: Mateo Askaripour

https://www.facebook.com/Reading-Group-Choices-175693438314/

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Mateo Askaripour, who will talk about his debut novel BLACK BUCK!

Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Thursday, January 14 @ 12pm CST on the Reading Group Choices Facebook page! Simply click on the "Live" tab just after noon CST to watch.

BLACK BUCK tells the story of the rise and fall for a young black salesman at an all-white NYC tech startup. It’s the story of how one man battles racism and microaggressions to get to the top of a cult-like startup. When it becomes clear he’s the token Black guy, he hatches a plan to help people of color infiltrate America’s sales teams, setting off a chain of events that forever changes the game.