media release: Artistic Director Heather Renken announced today that Encore Studio for the Performing Arts is premiering its new creation, Material World.

“Material World “is a compilation of four new and original pieces that explore how people with disabilities express and celebrate their lives through clothing and appearance. Encore uses drama and humor to investigate the challenges that people with disabilities face when they want to have control over how they look.

Pieces include:

Bare, a solo musical featuring Christie Stadele by Liam McCarty

Disability Ink, a short about body modification by Sarah Schoenhaar

A Good Cause, a short about the ethics of fast clothing by Sarah Schoenhaar

Not the Right Fit, a short about how clothing conformity effects people with disabilities in the workplace by Heather Renken

And a runway presentation you won’t want to miss!

“Material World” will be performed at the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre

Show times are: June 9-11 & 16-18, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, at the Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre

1480 Martin St. Madison, WI 53713. $20 per person for general admission and $10 for students, seniors &

people with disabilities. Go to http://encorestudio.org/ticket s - follow the links for payment or Call 255-0331 and leave a message!

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore was the first professional theater company for people with disabilities in Wisconsin and one of very few in the United States. Encore’s home theatre is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore Studio, in Madison, WI; Encore also plays to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film. Encore has produced over fifty original productions focusing on people with disabilities.