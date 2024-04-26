Maternal Health & Wellness

media release: Kaitlin Rohowetz, certified health and life coach and founder of A Better Body and Empowered Mama Program talks about her own postpartum journey, common challenges new moms face, and how to overcome them without the guilt, stress, or overwhelm.

Featuring top tips in the areas of:

Sleep

Movement

Nutrition

Stress Reduction

Connection

If you’re ready to reclaim your power and get your health & happiness back please join us for this powerful event with Q&A at the end.

Important Notes

If you can’t make it the entire time, STILL COME! The main content will be from about 3:45-4:45 with optional Q&A and tour of the space to follow. If you have to come late or leave early, the event will still be valuable.

This event is FREE, but we still ask that you register so we know how much food to provide and how many worksheets to print.

The presentation will be in English, there may be some Spanish translation available but it’s not guaranteed.

Healthy snacks will be provided.

Childcare will not be provided unless you have a child who is currently enrolled at Casa de Corazón.

