Math in Games, Strategy and Invention

media release: Hosted by Daily Challenge with Po-Shen Loh, this fun and interactive math event is meant for students who will be in Grades 5–8 next school year, together with their families. It will discuss some games which appear simple at first glance, but turn out to have powerful strategies that become visible after changing to a mathematical perspective.

The talk will also address parents, discussing educational philosophy, particularly around how to teach students to invent mathematically (to be able to come up with their own mathematical changes of perspective), instead of simply treating math as a subject to be memorized and drilled.

There will be substantial time for free-ranging Q&A from students and parents. This is an opportunity to unite families in the region who share common interests, create connections, and exchange ideas.

NOTE I: Since the event is outdoor and seating is limited, it is recommended to take your own chairs for the best experience.**

NOTE II: To promote health and safety, all attendees who are able to get the COVID vaccine are recommended to do so as early as possible.

Professor Po-Shen Loh is a math enthusiast and evangelist who travels the world and gives fun, inspiring, and insightful talks, to increase everyone’s interest and ability in mathematics. He is a math professor at Carnegie Mellon University, the founder of the free online learning platform Expii, and the national coach of the USA Math Olympiad team. His research and educational outreach take him to cities across the world, reaching over 10,000 people each year through public lectures and events, and he has featured in or co-created videos totaling over 10 million YouTube views.

Agenda (local time)

6:45 – 7:00 pm: Arrival

7:00 – 7:40 pm: Math in Games, Strategy & Invention

7:40– 8:00 pm: Open Q&A for parents and students on any topics

FAQs

How can I contact the organizer with any questions? For questions about the talk content or online course information, contact the Daily Challenge with Po-Shen Loh team at boshuzhushou2 on WeChat or support@poshenloh.com.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event? There are no minimum age requirements. However, the math content for this talk is suitable for students who already understand basic operations with numbers and basic concepts such as averages.

Do I still need to wear a mask if I am fully vaccinated? Masks may still be required in some places due to federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Examples of places were masks are still required include public transportation like buses and airplanes and healthcare settings. See the CDC’s mask page for information on wearing a mask.

(https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/recommendations-and-guidance)