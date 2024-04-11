media release: Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda Jr. is an abbreviated version of the full production and features a cast of 6th-8th graders. The run time of the show is approximately 60-70 minutes. Performances will be held at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin