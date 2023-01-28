media release: Matroda is a Croatian House Producer and DJ. He has had releases on Mad Decent (Diplo’s label), Confession and UKF. In 2021 Matroda achieved 25th best producer on Tracklist1001’s renowned chart following a string of Beatport #1’s and obtaining over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. He then started his own label, Terminal Underground, and released his first EP titled Jack the House. Fans of Brohug, NITTI and Wax Motif should attend Matroda’s “Jack the House” Tour.

https://www.facebook.com/events/472460978285590