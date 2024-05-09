Matt Blair, Will Greene, Jakob Heinemann & Devin Drobka

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents an evening of new jazz compositions by UW-Madison graduate student and pianist Matt Blair on Thursday, May 9, 2024, 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 student/ALL Member in advance online, or $20 at the door for everyone. Advance tickets available at https://mattblair.bpt.me.

The music that will be premiered is a culmination of many of the interests Matt has focused on during his graduate work, namely exploring the intersections between composition, improvisation, field recording, and computer music. Performing with Will Greene (saxophone) Jakob Heinemann (bass), and Devin Drobka (drums).