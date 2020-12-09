ONLINE: Matt Blessing

press release: Matt Blessing recently retired from the Wisconsin Historical Society but remains actively engaged in studying the history of the conservation and environmental movements in Wisconsin. He is the author of “‘The inventions, though of little importance, opened all doors for me’: John Muir’s years as an inventor” in the Wisconsin Magazine of History. He gives a variety of talks about John Muir’s youth in Wisconsin, including the early inventions that dazzled visitors at the Wisconsin State Fair. Matt is also available to speak about Aldo Leopold’s study of history and on the Matanuska Valley Colony, the New Deal resettlement program that provided new homes for Wisconsin residents in Alaska!

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of December through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in workshops, readings, and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

2020-21 readings and discussions offered virtually via Zoom.