media release: The 2024 Winter Writers Reading Series will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Wednesday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2024 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 7 p.m. Readings will be followed by Q&A with the authors, with time for Open Mic, and refreshments.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 (virtual): Matt Cashion was awarded the Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Award. The author of three books, Cashion’s novel Our Thirteenth Divorce (Livingston Press) won the 2017 Edna Ferber Book Prize, and his story collection, Last Words of the Holy Ghost (UNT Press), won the 2015 Katherine Anne Porter Prize. Born in the North Carolina mountains and raised in coastal Georgia, he earned an MFA from the University of Oregon and since 2006, he has enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and running through Wisconsin’s beautiful Driftless region. He teaches Creative Writing and other courses at UW La Crosse.