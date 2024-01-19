media release: The Mind Noodler, Matt Donnelly, has been dazzling audiences across North America with his unique and hilarious brand of magic and one of a kind story with regular appearances at LA’s Magic Castle, The Chicago Magic Lounge, Nashville’s House of Cards, and Second Bell Comedy Festival in Tennessee.

In recent news, Matt was one of four magicians selected to headline Penn & Teller’s Foolers Live Tour! Matt is also the cohost of Penn Jillette’s award winning podcast, “Penn’s Sunday School” as well as magic podcast, “Abracababble” and just wrapped his 9th season as head writer of “Fool Us” for the CW.

Long before he ever thought of dipping his toes into magic, Matt crushed the Las Vegas comedy world, including performing alongside Wayne Brady in the smash-hit improv comedy show “Making It Up” at the Venetian.

See the show at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac) in Leola Hall on Friday, January 19th 2024 at 7pm.

Tickets are $25/adults and can be purchased online: www.RiverArtsInc.org/mind-noodler, in person at River Arts on Water (590 Water Street, Prairie du Sac), over the phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show based on availability. This show is made possible by our sponsor, Consumers Cooperative.