media release: Matt Hannah is a Minneapolis-based folk Americana singer-songwriter. His sophomore album Dreamland (2017) was noted by the Star Tribune and City Pages and called “inspired” by BABYSUE. His third full-length studio album House of Illusion (March 2022) charted on NACC 200 and was lauded as a “standout album” by WVIA Host George Graham. His music faithfully blends his love of Americana songwriters with a passion for the riff-based intensity of '90s rock. Free.