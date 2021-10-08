Matt Perrin Photography
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Entire collection of historic pre-renovation day Gaver Feed Mill photographs projected outdoors onto the walls of renovated Garver Feed Mill for Grand Opening on Friday, October 8, at 6 pm (Framed work also be on display throughout the building during business hours for everyone through Madison Gallery Night Event on Nov. 12)
Info
Baum Revision
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events