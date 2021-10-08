Matt Perrin Photography

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Entire collection of historic pre-renovation day Gaver Feed Mill photographs projected outdoors onto the walls of renovated Garver Feed Mill for Grand Opening on Friday, October 8, at 6 pm (Framed work also be on display throughout the building during business hours for everyone through Madison Gallery Night Event on Nov. 12)  

