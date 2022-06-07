Matthew Rothschild

press release: Presented by the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives:

Matt Rothschild will be in Mount Horeb to discuss his recent book, 12 Ways To Save Democracy In Wisconsin at Brix Cider at 7 pm. Meet the author, get your signed copy, and start to find new ways to revive democracy in the Badger State. There will be cider available, however no food menu. Thanks to Matt and Marie and the Brix staff for hosting this event. We plan to have a local musical treat before Matt Speaks.