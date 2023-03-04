Matt Ulery Nonet

BlueStem Jazz. $20.

media release: Chicago based bassist/composer and bandleader, Matt Ulery, has developed an instantly recognizable sound having produced 15 albums of original music as a bandleader. Known for his sweeping lyricism, unconventional phrase structures, expressionistic emotionalism, he composes all the music for several of his own ensembles, including Sifting Stars Orchestra (orchestral art songs), Loom Large (jazz big band), Loom (jazz quintet), Delicate Charms (jazz quintet), Pollinator (jazz brass band), By a Little Light Ensemble (chamber jazz nonet), string quintet, and various other pet projects. Ulery’s music is informed by the entire spectrum of jazz, classical, rock, pop, and folk styles.

For this special concert, Ulery brings his trio from Chicago to collaborate with some of Madison's finest musicians in a 9-piece (nonet) ensemble. They will perform music from Ulery's brand new album, "Mannerist."

