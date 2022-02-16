media release: *NOTE* The date of this event is now February 16, 2022.

Join local author Matthew Anderson for a cocktail and purchase a signed copy of his debut book Signs of Deception.

Cocktails with the author is a chance for friends and fans to connect with local authors in an informal setting, so there will only be a short introduction of the book before the main event: mingling & drinking!

Matthew Anderson is from Cottage Grove and Signs of Deception is a young adult thriller set in Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/712187759751100/