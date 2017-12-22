press release: Internationally acclaimed marimba soloist Matthew Coley will come to the Landmark Auditorium at FUS-Madison to perform a one-of-a-kind solo concert of holiday favorites and to launch his project of performing his way through all the pieces in Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2. Matthew tours the nation and abroad regularly offering solo concerts and master classes. He has performed in over 35 US states and 10 countries. Matthew is the founding executive director of Heartland Marimba with five affiliate initiatives under the organization: the Heartland Marimba Quartet, HMFestival, HMEnsemble, HMPublications, and SoundWAYS.

Matthew is a member of the Clocks in Motion Percussion Quartet, a native-Madison ensemble.

This year's holiday tour will take Matthew to Chicago; Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Mount Pleasant, Iowa; Quincy, Illinois; St Paul, Minnesota; and Madison. Music on the concert will include Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bell Rock, Frosty the Snowman, selections from Preludes and Fugues Nos. I-VI from Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II, and more.