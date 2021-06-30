× Expand Matthew Englehart

media release: Matthew Engelhart is a Southside Madison native, he attended Edgewood College for photography and graphic design after leaving the Military. Matthew has been photographing fashion, food, and lifestyle for the past 15 years. His newest show at 109 State Street Madison is simply titled 05-30-20. It is an immersive documentation of the Madison Black Lives Matter movement he experienced and photographed on May 30th 2020.

The Gallery will be open Thursday & Fridays from 4pm to 10pm, and Saturdays & Sundays from 10am to 10pm June 19 through July 4, 2021 at 109 State Street. For private showings contact 107 State at ( 608) 630-8184.

A portion of the the artist’s proceeds will be donated to the Urban League of Greater Madison in thanks for all the good they do in the community.