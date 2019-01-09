press release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts announces the 2018-19 Winter Writers-in-Residence Series featuring award-winning Wisconsin writers and poets reading from their work and answering questions on select Wednesday evenings at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through April, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley's inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community. Past writers-in-residence include Chloe Benjamin, New York Times best-selling author of “The Immortalists” and “The Anatomy of Dreams,” and Kathleen Ernst, award-winning author of the Chloe Ellefson mystery series.

Save the date to enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series:

7 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019: Matthew Guenette, 2017 Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award Winner

Matthew Guenette, author of the award-winning book “Vasectomania” (University of Akron Press), received an MFA from Southern Illinois University. He is the author of two previous poetry collections: “American Busboy” (University of Akron Press, 2011) and “Sudden Anthem” (Dream Horse Press, 2008) as well as a chapbook, “Civil Disobedience” (Rabbit Catastrophe Press, 2017). Recent work has appeared in Forklift: Ohio, Spoon River Poetry Review, Sou’wester, Southern Indiana Review and TYPO. He lives in Madison and teaches composition and creative writing at Madison College.