ONLINE: Matthew Rothschild

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Matt Rothschild, author of 12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin, for a virtual event on Crowdcast with State Representative Francesca Hong!

12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin, written by one of the leading progressive voices in Wisconsin, spells out the crucial reforms we need to have a fully functioning democracy. From banning gerrymandering and curbing big and dark money to rooting out racism and providing economic democracy, Rothschild presents a thoughtful blueprint for moving Wisconsin forward. Written in clear prose with a personal touch, this urgent book describes how Wisconsin’s reputation as a laboratory for democracy has been tarnished – and what we need to do to restore it.

Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, where he has worked for the past seven years.. Before coming to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he worked at The Progressive magazine for 32 years — for most of that time, as editor and publisher. His previous books include You Have No Rights: Stories of America in an Age of Repression (New Press), and Democracy in Print: The Best of The Progressive Magazine 1909-2009 (UW Press).

Francesca Hong is a chef, community organizer, and the representative of the 76th district of the Wisconsin State Assembly.