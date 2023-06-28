Matthew Sanborn, Mark Hervey

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Long time friends, Matthew Sanborn and Mark Hervey share a night with each presenting songs from their most recent recordings. Brooklyn based musician Mark Hervey is one of the founding members of Madison’s THE GOMERS and on his solo recording, combines rock, folk, country, and blues with his own brand of Americana. Matthew Sanborn's latest album, Spirit Jargon feels like it was born in the sun-drenched world of Laurel Canyon... Beautifully crafted psychedelic dream pop. Special guests include Biff Moyer, Tim Lang, Andrew Rohn, Gail Campbell.

No Cover.

608-249-4333
