BlueStem Jazz.

media release: Maude Caillat is a prolific saxophonist leading four different projects around the New Orleans area. The Maude Caillat Quartet is the most intimate version of her musical universe. Recognized as an emerging new sound in the New Orleans jazz scene, the Quartet fuses in modern and traditional African and Arabic influences with (of course) a touch of Coltrane. Sophistication, passionate improvisation, and heartfelt melodies are just a few words to describe the music of these incredible artists.