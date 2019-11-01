press release: PG-13 / 115 min / Biography, Drama / Canada / 2016

Maudie is based on the true story of folk artist Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins) and a hardened, reclusive bachelor (Ethan Hawke).

Maud Dowley was born severely disabled by juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Yearning for independence, she escaped her solitary existence through art. Taking a housekeeping job for the very poor but self-sufficient Everett Lewis, Maud's artistic talents blossomed.