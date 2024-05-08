press release: The 2nd week showings are Throwback movies while the 4th week shows films from the 2020s. Food and drinks are provided. Q-Cinema is an 18+ movie group, be aware of the ratings of the movies we choose and the themes of the movies.

Tonight's (May 8th's) showing is Maurice – Maurice (1987) stars James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Denholm Elliott, Simon Callow, Billie Whitelaw, and Ben Kingsley.

It is a tale of gay love in the restrictive and repressed culture of Edwardian England. The story follows its main character, Maurice Hall, through university, a tumultuous relationship, struggling to fit into society, and ultimately being united with his life partner.

Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!