The “Mautz Paint Building” Adaptive Reuse Project

media release: Madison’s East Washington corridor has long-been known for its industrial nature as the “factory district.” The “Mautz Paint Building” (originally the Kleuter wholesale grocery warehouse) on East Washington and Paterson was touted as “one of the finest examples of architecture in Madison” according to the local papers when it was designed and built in 1915 by Alvan Small. After sitting vacant for many years, its life was in question. Then in 2016, the development team along with Insite Consulting Architects (ICA) began the process for its adaptive reuse into a boutique hotel, The Indigo Hotel Madison.

