ONLINE: Maximizing Your Philanthropy: Financial Planning and Your Charitable Giving

Learn how to make the most of your charitable giving in this free 45-minute webinar!

J. Corkey Custer, managing partner at Custer Financial Services, will describe various tools you can use to maximize your philanthropy and realize tax savings.

Corkey will discuss Donor Advised Fund, IRAs and required minimum distributions, charitable trusts and charitable remainder trusts. Join us for an interactive conversation about ways you can meet your personal goals and positively impact our community.﻿

