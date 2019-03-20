Mayoral Candidates Forum
West High School 30 Ash St., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: Madison West High School club get it done, an activism and civic action driven club led by students, is hosting a mayoral forum to promote civic action and informed voting among the students. The event will be student moderated and the questions are generated from students around the school. March 20 from 9:10 to 10:05 in the West High auditorium; the public is welcome.
Info
West High School 30 Ash St., Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
Politics & Activism