Mayoral Candidates Forum

press release: The Democratic Party of Dane County and the Four Lakes Group Sierra Club will hold a forum for Madison mayoral candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway and Paul Soglin.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St.

It will be followed by a regular Dane Dems membership meeting, which will include a vote on endorsements in several local April 2 races, including the Madison mayor’s race. Party membership is required to vote on endorsements. Dane County residents may join the party at the meeting in order to participate.

The party has already endorsed many candidates on the April 2 ballot, and those endorsements can be found at danedems.org.