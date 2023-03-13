Mayoral Candidates Forum

media release: The University Hill Farms Neighborhood Association has sponsored many political events in the past, most recently a Mayoral Forum attended by both Mayor Rhodes-Conway and former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2019. This is an opportunity for our neighborhood residents to ask important questions to the candidates in the lead up to the Spring election on April 4th.

About the Moderator, Greg Jeschke

Greg is an award-winning documentary producer with more than 40 years as a broadcast journalist.

Can't attend? We're still working things out, but a live stream and recording of the event may be available on this page.