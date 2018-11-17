Mayor's Neighborhood Conference

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: The City of Madison Mayor's Neighborhood Conference 2018 brings together hundreds of the most thoughtful, conscious, and caring people involved in neighborhoods across our city. Residents, neighborhood groups, nonprofit, faith-based leaders and local elected officials are all under one roof.

You’re guaranteed to make new connections, form new partnerships, and find out how your neighborhood can best shape its future.  It is also about expression – show casing some of the coolest place making projects, applaud creative ways neighbors achieved desired changes, and celebrate the work that residents do to make their block or larger neighborhood a better place to live.

Saturday, November 17, 2018, 9:00 - 4:30 pm, Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive

Questions? neighborhoods@cityofmadison.com or 608-267-8727 or 608-267-8649 (Spanish).  On-site Childcare.  Fee waivers.  Language interpretation.  

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
