Maypole Social

media release:

Welcome spring with this wonderfully colorful English tradition! All ages will have fun as we weave patterns with the maypole ribbons. The young and young-at-heart are encouraged to bring fresh flowers to help decorate the maypole. The evening begins with a bring-your-own picnic at 5:30PM, followed by maypole dancing with leader Sue Hulsether.

Admission is $8 adults, $6 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free). Bring the gang: family admission is capped at $20.00.﻿

Proof of vaccination or masks required.