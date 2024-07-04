Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration
This year we are pleased to announce that ALL the festivities will be at LIONS PARK! Watch for updates at https://www.facebook.com/events/1279825172978618
9:00AM: WH Youth Baseball Tourney
2-3:30PM: Pool Games & Free Root Beer Floats – Mazomanie Pool. (Pool and Splash Pad open all day)
4:00PM: Mazo Mustangs Home Talent Game vs. Sauk
7-8:30PM: Iron Horse Cornet Band, Mazo Lions Park, West Shelter
DUSK: HUGE FIREWORKS DISPLAY
Food & Drink will be available for purchase at the park. Grab a chair and join us for some great live music and the best fireworks show around!
Would you kindly consider a donation toward the expense of our display? Our celebration is entirely funded by donations.
**THE MORE MONEY WE RAISE, THE BIGGER SHOW IT WILL BE**
ONLINE: gofund.me/7362c5f3
DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO:
Mazo Fireworks Forever
c/o Mazomanie Chamber
PO BOX 84
Mazomanie, WI 53560
VOLUNTEER SIGNUP: https://tinyurl.com/MazoParkingAndDonation24
Natalie Beil mazochamber@gmail.com