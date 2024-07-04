Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration

media release: MAZOMANIE 4TH OF JULY

This year we are pleased to announce that ALL the festivities will be at LIONS PARK! Watch for updates at https://www.facebook.com/events/1279825172978618

9:00AM: WH Youth Baseball Tourney

2-3:30PM: Pool Games & Free Root Beer Floats – Mazomanie Pool. (Pool and Splash Pad open all day)

4:00PM: Mazo Mustangs Home Talent Game vs. Sauk

7-8:30PM: Iron Horse Cornet Band, Mazo Lions Park, West Shelter

DUSK: HUGE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Food & Drink will be available for purchase at the park. Grab a chair and join us for some great live music and the best fireworks show around!

Would you kindly consider a donation toward the expense of our display? Our celebration is entirely funded by donations.

**THE MORE MONEY WE RAISE, THE BIGGER SHOW IT WILL BE**

ONLINE: gofund.me/7362c5f3

DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO:

Mazo Fireworks Forever

c/o Mazomanie Chamber

PO BOX 84

Mazomanie, WI 53560

VOLUNTEER SIGNUP: https://tinyurl.com/MazoParkingAndDonation24

Natalie Beil mazochamber@gmail.com