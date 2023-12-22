McFarland High School BlueNotes

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: McFarland High School BlueNotes will sponsor a musical performance on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 12-12:30 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.

Info

Kids & Family
Holidays, Music
