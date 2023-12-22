McFarland High School BlueNotes
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: McFarland High School BlueNotes will sponsor a musical performance on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 12-12:30 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.
