McKinley Performing Arts Center Grand Opening

press release: The grand opening of Edgewood High School’s new McKinley Performing Arts Center (PAC) will be on Sunday, August 25. Following morning liturgy, the event includes coffee hour, community open house, and tours of the new music classrooms and performance areas. Reservations for the liturgy are required at: https://tinyurl.com/y3m6ehqy

The McKinley PAC will unite the school’s artistic community under one roof and enrich programming across campus including Edgewood High School, Edgewood College and Edgewood Campus School.

The facility, named for 1963 alumnus, teacher and band director Dennis McKinley, will feature state-of-the-art performance spaces and includes a 465-seat theater, classrooms, and rehearsal spaces to support music education and artistic innovation. The space will provide a destination for the community to share its passion for the arts and accommodate campus-wide events, lectures and liturgies.