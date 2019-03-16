press release: Sat. March 16. 5:00 – 9:00 pm Jackie Macaulay Gallery, Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Opening Reception for Me Too and Standing Strong! Oppression – Repression – Resilience – Resistance Visual, word, and performance artists consider the themes of power and being powerful. This exhibit opens March 16 with a reception featuring live music, poetry, film and an interactive art installation for patrons to create a shield for their own Coat of Harms. The exhibit will then run through May 1. - the Jackie Macaulay Gallery is part of a community building open during business hours and for select weekend events. Hosted by 608 Arts. Info? 608-332-5834